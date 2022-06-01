Watch
IT staffing firm to move into old Richmond post office building

Richmond BizSense
The former Saunders Station post office building at 1635 W. Broad St. sold for $4 million.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 06:53:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the region’s fastest-growing companies has found a new home to grow into. Summit Human Capital, an IT staffing firm founded in Richmond in 2018, is moving its headquarters into the redeveloped Saunders Station post office building at 1635 W. Broad St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

