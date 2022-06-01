IT staffing firm to move into old Richmond post office building
Richmond BizSense
The former Saunders Station post office building at 1635 W. Broad St. sold for $4 million.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 06:53:36-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the region’s fastest-growing companies has found a new home to grow into. Summit Human Capital, an IT staffing firm founded in Richmond in 2018, is moving its headquarters into the redeveloped Saunders Station post office building at 1635 W. Broad St. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.
📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.