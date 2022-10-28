Watch Now
Richmond Police identify victim in Q-Street shooting

Posted at 2:43 PM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 14:43:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a shooting last Thursday on Q Street.

Just before 9 p.m. on October 20, Richmond Police responded to the 1900 block of Q Street for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man has been identified as Isiah Coles, 33, of Richmond.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

