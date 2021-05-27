Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Isiah Brown, man shot by Virginia deputy, discharged from hospital, attorney says

items.[0].videoTitle
Body camera footage and 911 audio released late Friday appeared to show that a Virginia deputy mistook a cordless house phone held by a Black man for a gun before the deputy shot him repeatedly.
Isaiah Brown
Posted at 12:24 PM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 12:29:46-04

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- A Black man shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy has been discharged from the hospital, his lawyer announced Wednesday.

David E. Hayes said Isiah Brown, 32, was released Tuesday to continue his rehabilitation at home. Doctors told the family that they found eight bullets in Brown’s body and two exit wounds, he said.

Brown was shot April 21 at his home after calling 911 for help.

Audio of 911 call released in Isaiah Brown shooting

Part of the 911 call released shortly after the shooting indicates that the deputy thought Brown, who was talking on a portable phone, had a gun.

After the dispatcher said his complaint didn’t merit a 911 call, Brown mentions a gun and made a comment about killing his brother.

He later said that he didn’t have a gun and state police said they didn’t find one on Brown.

The deputy made comments such as “drop the gun” and "stop coming toward me” before firing.

Haynes has requested more audio and video recordings, but special prosecutor LaBravia Jenkins has denied the requests, noting that the investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.