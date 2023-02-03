Sex offender, who helped high school basketball team, brought back to Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A convicted sex offender wanted by Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Police is back in Central Virginia.

Isaac Outten was transported back to Chesterfield from Pennsylvania and booked at the county jail.

Outten, 43, was scheduled to be arraigned in general district court Friday morning.

Outten faces eight felony charges in Chesterfield, including six counts of unlawfully entering a school as an offender.

Outten was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting three teenage girls at a residential youth treatment center in Philadelphia.

He has been living in Chesterfield, but as CBS 6 was first to report, he was not on Virginia’s sex offender registry. Rather, Pennsylvania’s online registry listed Outten as being homeless and living in Philadelphia.

CBS 6 contacted Virginia State Police after a concerned citizen reached out to us, telling us that Outten had been helping with games and practices for the Thomas Dale High School girls’ varsity basketball team, where his wife was an assistant coach.

She has since been let go.

Investigators say Outten drove to Philadelphia and turned himself in after Virginia State Police began looking for him last month.

