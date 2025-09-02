State police release new details as search continues for suspected Virginia interstate killer

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police have released new details as the search continues for a man accused of shooting and killing another man along Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County last week.

Jason Allen Glidewell II, 19, of Bracey, Virginia, is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the Aug. 28 shooting along Interstate 85 northbound at the 5-mile marker.

He is believed to have ties to the Richmond and Henrico area. State police believe he was driving a silver 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche with Virginia plate No. TFN-1004. In an update released Tuesday, state police said the vehicle may have damage to the driver's side door or front quarter panel.

State police included photos of the suspected vehicle in the updated release.

WTVR

Hunter A. Bates, 20, was killed in the shooting. Tuesday's update says Bates used to live in Colonial Heights.

Glidewell is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Virginia State Police Division 3 Dispatch at 1-800-552-0962 or Virginia State Police Division 1 Dispatch at 804-750-8758. You can also email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube