Why Interstate 81 is closed in Virginia on Monday morning

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer fire has closed Interstate 81 at the 251 mile-marker in Rockingham County, according to Virginia State Police.

"At 7 a.m. Virginia State Police responded to a tractor-trailer fire on northbound Interstate 81 at the 251 mile-marker in Rockingham County. A tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it suffered a mechanical issue which caused it to catch on fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured during the incident. Both sides of the Interstate are closed for precaution. VDOT is on the scene and assisting with the roadway closure and detour."

