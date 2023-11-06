Watch Now
Why Interstate 81 is closed in Virginia on Monday morning

Posted at 9:30 AM, Nov 06, 2023
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer fire has closed Interstate 81 at the 251 mile-marker in Rockingham County, according to Virginia State Police.

"At 7 a.m. Virginia State Police responded to a tractor-trailer fire on northbound Interstate 81 at the 251 mile-marker in Rockingham County. A tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 when it suffered a mechanical issue which caused it to catch on fire," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured during the incident. Both sides of the Interstate are closed for precaution. VDOT is on the scene and assisting with the roadway closure and detour."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

