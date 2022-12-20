Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police: Alcohol, speed contributed to fatal I-64 bus, truck crash

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 12, 2022
Posted at 8:34 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 20:34:00-05

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Alcohol and speed contributed to a fatal crash involving a bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia last week, state police said.

The crash happened early Friday morning near Williamsburg and the National Transportation Safety Board said it sent 10 investigators to conduct a safety investigation in cooperation with Virginia State Police. The two vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said in a news release.

Three of the bus passengers, two Norfolk men in their 20s and a 19-year-old Chesapeake woman, died at the scene, state police said.

The driver and the remaining passengers were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police said they expect to release further details later this week after consultation with prosecutors.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone