Brothers killed in party bus crash on the way back from debut performance: 'I just want my sons back'

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A Norfolk family is devastated after a crash on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg took the lives of two brothers — one of which was an up-and-coming musician who had his very first and last show Thursday night.

25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 21-year-old Jontae Russell were among the three people killed in the crash, according to Virginia State Police. The third victim was identified as 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake.

Their mother, Patricia Russell, said she got a phone call early Friday morning that no mother ever wants to get. She heard from Xzavier's friend about the tragic crash involving a party bus her sons and 20 others were on and a tractor-trailer.

The bus was coming back from Xzavier's debut performance in Richmond Thursday night.

Ciara Russell said her brother Xzavier was a passionate rapper and a loving father

"It was just his son and his music, his son and his music. That’s all he was really focused on so for something like this to happen and it was just the beginning it breaks my heart," said Ciara.

She added that her brother Jontae was also a real jokester.

"Every time you saw him, that smile was from ear-to-ear. I loved seeing my brother smile. He was so goofy he always played too much," said Ciara.

Ciara said the two of them weren’t just bonded by blood, but were the best of friends and were amazing big brothers to her.

"I’ll never get my brothers back. My big brothers are dads, and they’d always try to protect me, and I’ll never get them back," she said.

Shortly after the crash, Patricia said state troopers arrived at her door confirming that Xzavier had passed away.

Through tears, Patricia told News 3 she doesn’t just want answers, she wants justice

"That driver took my sons away from me. Both of my sons at the same time. There’s no way I’m ever going to be able to walk or be scott-free. I just want my sons back. I’m hurting, I want my sons, that’s all," Patricia said.

The family said said they are going through absolute heartbreak, left with only pictures and videos of happy memories frozen in time.

The family has created a GoFundMe, to donate click here.