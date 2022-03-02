This teacher brings world culture to students through dance

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — High school is about learning, but it can also be fun.

"Everyone loves music. Everyone loves dancing," said Spanish teacher, Adam Taveras. He leads the International Dance Club at Meadowbrook High School.

"It's just an opportunity for students to showcase their culture, their talents. And music is a great way to bring everyone together, all cultures."

While he's taken students on field trips to places like Panama and Costa Rica, music and dancing is a way to bring those places to the students.

"We're talking about Caribbean, Central America. We like to do a lot of merengue, bachata, salsa, duranguense, nortenas. We have various cultures."

Senior Wilday Almonte’s family is from the Dominican Republic.

"It made me more aware of my background and my culture. And as far as other cultures of Central America and Caribbean cultures, I learned a lot more," said Almonte.

"I think it gives us a sense of pride in our roots, in our music, in our food and our culture," said Taveras. “I think that's the beauty of International Dance Club."

At Meadowbrook High School it's building culture, school spirit... and Building Better Minds.

