Richmond flu surge hits children hard: What parents need to know now

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Department of Health data shows the Central region, including the Richmond metro area, is experiencing "high" levels of respiratory illness, particularly affecting infants and toddlers.

While cases are trending slightly down compared to two weeks ago, they remain higher than this time last year, according to VDH data. The statistics reveal a concerning pattern: a higher percentage of emergency room visits by children ages zero to one year are being diagnosed as influenza compared to other age groups.

"We're seeing a rise in flu cases that has essentially been steady for about the last month, mirroring what we're seeing across the country. This is the time of year when this happens," said Dr. Sean McKenna, pediatrician at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. "Part of the problem is that influenza is relatively unpredictable."

McKenna, who has 25 years of experience in pediatric medicine, said the VCU Health System has conducted more than 1,000 flu tests on children since December 12 with a 30 to 40 percent positivity rate.

"I wouldn't be surprised if January is a really rough month with even higher numbers than what we saw in December," McKenna said.

The pediatrician urged parents to watch for symptoms including congestion, fever and vomiting. He recommended parents contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care center before considering an emergency room visit.

"The message for families is to call your doctor if you're feeling concerned but also understand what sort of your doctor's criteria are for when you should feel concerned. Fevers, when kids are sick, are normal. That's not an area where you have to be immediately concerned," McKenna said.

Parents should call their doctor if a child looks very sick, is having trouble breathing, or is not urinating at least once every eight hours.

McKenna emphasized it's not too late to get a flu vaccine.

"What we're really going for with the flu vaccine is to prevent those really terrifying outcomes, like heart disease and inflammation, like pneumonia, like seizures and brain inflammation — just some terrifying things that will happen," McKenna said. "I don't gamble on the health of children."



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.