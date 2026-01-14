Intern turned investor buys Richmond's In Your Ear Studios

RICHMOND, Va. -- More than a decade after producing music there and four years after becoming its landlord, Michael Congdon is now the new owner of In Your Ear Studios. The local businessman and investor last month purchased the assets of the 27-year-old recording studio at 1813 E. Broad St. through his Artesian Media LLC, a subsidiary of his Artesian Dynamics private equity firm. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.