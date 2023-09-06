RICHMOND, Va. -- IF you give a child a book, you give a child a chance. CBS 6 is on a mission to put more books into the hands of kids in our community who don't have access to a wide variety of reading resources at home.

Bill Fitzgerald and GeNienne Samuels spent National Read a Book Day at Fairfield Court Elementary in Richmond where they voiced hope that viewers would give students a chance to grow their literacy skills by donating to the "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

No one knows the important role books play in a child's education better than our community's librarians.

GeNienne and Bill celebrate National Read a Book Day

"In the library, when they come in and they've found something that they want or they're interested in, they know exactly what they want and go towards that section, "

Woodville Elementary School librarian Kimberly Berry-Hale said. "It's exciting when you see the light bulb go off and kids want to read and the joy that they have when they've found that right book."

Family hopes daily ritual of reading leads to 'lifelong yearning for learning'

Drew, Remy, Lindy and Billy Moraca know the importance of reading. The Midothian family treasures the simple things in life, like spending time together.\

On Labor Day, when they could choose toys or TV during their day off from school, these kids pick something different for their entertainment.

They head to their bookshelf. It’s a family event. The Moracas read together, out loud.

Each year, WTVR and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read. When children have access to reading materials that represent different abilities, cultures, beliefs, races and ethnicities, they influence attitudes toward those differences. Simply put, “If You Give a Child a Book …” you give a child a chance.

