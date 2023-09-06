'Little Free Library' provides access to books for all ages, all over the world

RICHMOND, Va. -- Did you know you just might be one walk or short drive to a free library at your neighbor’s house?

It’s a way to borrow and share books not just for your family, but your neighborhood as well, thanks to two families, the Moraca’s and the Murray’s.

“Another thing we like to do is we have a little free library down the street. Very often when we’re outside and run out of chalk in the driveway, we’re done riding bikes, we’ll take a walk up there to pick out a new book, or bookmark or sticker. Or take a book and swap it. But all the kids in the neighborhood love doing that,” Drew Moraca said.

And Drew helped build the library.

“And I helped build it. So its kinda fun too,” he said.

It’s fun for his daughter Remy also. “It’s really cool to have this tiny book that has a library. We never had that in the neighborhood. It’s like a little magic library,” she said.

And this Little Free Library is like no other - Drew designed it with special instructions from Elizabeth Murray.

“My neighbor built it for me and made it come to life,” Murray said.

Liz wanted to house the treasures on her property - for her own children Evelyn and Grant, and for kids of all ages.

“When you’re looking for a book, you come up and open it. Adult books are at the top. These are more elementary age. These are picture books. They can take a book. They don’t have to leave one if they don’t want to. They are welcome to take it and not bring it back if they love it. And we have a little container that has bookmarks and pencils and stickers they can pick from,” Murray said.

The library draws in many hands that are eager and ready to borrow a book.

“Almost every day we have someone come by picking up a book or dropping something off. And I’ve noticed the kids get really excited to come up to it. Which I love,” Murray said.

These neighborhood libraries are made possible by families, and the non-profit The Little Free Library, which spans 120 countries with over 150,000 libraries and 300 million books shared.

You can visit theLittle Free Library’s site to shop for a library to add to your neighborhood or locate one near you.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!