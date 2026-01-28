Icy sidewalks lead to surge in fall injuries at Richmond-area clinics

RICHMOND, Va. — Icy sidewalks across the Richmond area are causing a dangerous surge in fall-related injuries, prompting local emergency services and medical professionals to issue safety warnings.

Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds said crews responded to 46 fall calls over a 12-hour period Tuesday. Chesterfield EMS also reported an increase in fall-related emergency calls.

Local clinics are seeing more patients with injuries from slipping on ice-covered walkways and sidewalks that remain treacherous days after the winter storm.

"There are a lot of falls after snowstorms especially this one, with all the ice that came after the bit of snow that we had," said Dr. Cora Owen with Patient First.

Owen is asking people to limit their time outside until conditions improve.

"The biggest thing I would say is making sure you have good shoes that have really good traction, and if they're able to be near something that they can kind of hold onto, especially if they have an unsteady gait as it is, it's even more important to take extra precaution in this kind of weather," Owen said.

Medical professionals recommend several safety precautions for anyone who must venture outside. Choose snow boots or shoes with cleats for better traction instead of heels or clogs. Wearing a heavy snow hat can provide additional protection for your head in case of a fall.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.