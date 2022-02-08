Icy roads lead to 65 crashes, two deaths in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police responded to 65 crashes, two of them fatal, Tuesday morning across Central Virginia during an eight-hour span.

Troopers said the icy roadways were to blame for the dozens of crashes.

At 7:10 a.m., State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Henrico, along Interstate 295 South near mile marker 22. Troopers said one person died in that crash.

Just minutes later at 7:14 a.m., State Police responded to another single-vehicle crash in Goochland along Interstate 64 W near mile marker 170. That crash also resulted in a fatality.

Virginia State Police is still investigating both crashes, and the names of those involved have not yet been released.

Richmond Police were also called out to dozens of crashes in the city Tuesday morning, most of those happening along bridges and overpasses.

"We've been very responsive, and we've been fast moving," said Richmond Police spokeswoman, Tracy Walker.

Henrico and Richmond made the decision to close the Huguenot and Willey bridges for more than an hour as crews worked to treat the roadway. The Boulevard Bridge was also closed for a period of time.

"It's been hectic getting everything closed, and then fast and furious working to reopen," Walker explained.

The Bryan Park Interchange, where interstates 64 and 95 converge, saw a handful of crashes, including a school bus accident in the northbound lanes of I-95.

A Richmond Public Schools spokeswoman said no other cars were involved, and only one student was on board. That student's parent picked them up from the scene, and both the child and the driver are okay.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said crews were prepared for slick spots throughout the Richmond district Tuesday morning.

"Crews were on hand, and they were out at midnight to patrol and make sure that any slick spots that came from the rain and then the drop in temperature were addressed," said VDOT spokesperson, Kyle Gibson.

The effort to de-ice the pavement lasted through the morning commute, but VDOT wantd to remind drivers when the temperature is below freezing, any water on the roadway could make your normal drive treacherous.

"It's just important to reduce speed," Gibson explained. "And then if you feel yourself starting to skid, don't hit the brakes, just make sure that you're steering the vehicle where you want to go."