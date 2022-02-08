Bridges in Henrico, Richmond closed due to icy conditions causing multiple crashes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County and the City of Richmond closed the Willey Bridge Tuesday morning due to icy conditions causing multiple crashes.

Henrico County Police said most bridges and overpasses in the area were iced over because of the wet and cold conditions, but the Willey Bridge — which carries Chippenham Parkway over the James River — was "especially bad."

The bridge reopened around 8:15 a.m., according to Henrico Police.

Around 8:10 a.m., Richmond Police said both the Huguenot and Boulevard bridges were also closed due to low temperatures and collisions.

Police said drivers should continue to be cautious on their morning commute.

