Ice traps islands in Chesapeake Bay, cutting off food, medicine

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. — Icy conditions have created significant challenges for people living in the Chesapeake Bay, as large chunks of ice surround Tangier Island and Smith Island, making travel to and from the mainland nearly impossible.

The harsh winter conditions have prevented supply boats carrying essential food and medicine from reaching the islands, leaving residents in a precarious situation, WBOC reported.

"Right now, there's people who are counting their pills, you know, worried about when's the next boat coming in with medicine," said Rob Baechtel, a Tangier Island resident.

The ice has also disrupted the local economy, particularly affecting crab fishermen who depend on water access for their livelihoods.

"A lot of guys, they can't get to their crab shanties," Tangier Island Mayor James Eskridge said. "Some of them have their boats out there and they can't get out."

Relief efforts are underway, with a special icebreaker boat scheduled to travel to Smith Island on Wednesday. The icebreaker will head for the waters around Tangier Island on Thursday to help clear a path for supply vessels.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

