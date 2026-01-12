Man on bicycle seriously injured in hit-and-run crash on I-95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was hit by a tractor-trailer while attempting to cross I-95 on a bicycle Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the 82-mile marker, which is near Chamberlayne Road. According to witnesses, the driver of a red bobtail tractor with a flatbed braked abruptly before striking the bicyclist. The driver then fled the scene.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

The suspect tractor-trailer is expected to have damage to its left side, per VSP.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the incident or the suspect vehicle can contact Virginia State Police at 804-750-8758 or #77 from a cell phone. Information may also be submitted via email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

