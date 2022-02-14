I-95 north reopened in Fredericksburg after multiple crashes

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area were closed due to multiple crashes Monday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The closure started around mile marker 129. That's where VDOT was working to remove snow and ice in the lanes.

The lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

VDOT advised drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, if possible, to allow crews to safely remove snow, treat the roads and provide emergency workers room to respond.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.

