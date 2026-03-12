Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-85 South in Petersburg

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 12, 2026
PETERSBURG, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash has shut down both southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Petersburg, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said the crash happened at mile marker 67.5 near Sycamore Street Thursday afternoon.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

