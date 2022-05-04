Hundreds protest in Richmond in wake of Roe v. Wade leak

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds gathered in Richmond on Tuesday evening to rally in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion.

On Monday night, Politico broke a report saying a draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier in 2022, a majority of them supported overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion.

Richmonders gathered outside the Federal Courthouse to tell lawmakers they want their abortion rights protected. Men, women, nurses, doctors and students came out speaking on how they are made and fired up at the potential for abortion rights to be taken away.

A Rally in Richmond to protect abortion rights in underway. Over 100 people have gathered. This is one of 3 happening right now in Richmond, Norfolk and DC put on by Planned Parenthood. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/RHi9QBabsP — Maggi Marshall (@MaggiMarshallTV) May 3, 2022

At points, attendees chanted my body my choice and that abortion is a human right, other times they chanted “keep it legal, keep it safe”.

The safety of women is what brought out a nurse for her first-ever rally. She said abortion is healthcare and getting rid of it would disproportionally impact society's most vulnerable people.

“It’s really important we maintain access to our human rights. It’s important enough to step out of my comfort zone and show up,” said Emily Wilson.

People are starting to gather in Richmond ahead of a 5 p.m. rally in support of abortion access across Virginia. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/qaXGpgxrBB — Maggi Marshall (@MaggiMarshallTV) May 3, 2022

Other attendees came in costumes from the Hulu show The Handmaid's Tale to draw comparisons to the poor treatment of women in the show. They alluded that the show would look similar to reality in 2022 if abortion protections are stripped.

They said they wore the costume all day until they could meet up for the rally.

During the rally, attendees took turns sharing anecdotes, frustrations and fears. Many talked about how they feel this will be the start of repealing other rights and will lead to people performing abortions in dangerous ways.

WTVR

However, not all Richmonders are pushing back against the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Victoria Cobb of the President Family Foundation said they are cautiously optimistic about the leaked opinion. The Family Foundation advocates to protect human life and wants to see the end of what they call decades of human life being destructed by abortion.

“Really, all this does it center it back at statehouses where we think it belongs as debate,” said Cobb.

They hope this decision will begin to see the conversation restored to what they believe the majority of folks agree to. They believe that is wanting taxpayers dollars to not go towards abortion industries, and commonsense restrictions that include full informed consent.@CBS6 — Maggi Marshall (@MaggiMarshallTV) May 4, 2022

This leaked potential decision comes on the heels of the group marching for lives last week. Pro-life Virginians gathered outside the Virginia State Capitol last Wednesday for their annual March For Life Rally.

They believe the majority of people don't want their taxpayers' dollars to go towards abortion industries and want commonsense restrictions, including full informed consent.

“I hope we begin to see the conversation restored to what as a majority we can all agree to,” she said

CBS6 is told organizers both for and against woman’s reproductive rights are planning further events to advocate.