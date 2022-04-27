March for Life rally takes place in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pro-life Virginians gathered outside the Virginia State Capitol for the annual March for Life rally as lawmakers reconvened for a one-day session in Richmond Wednesday.

Participants said their goal is to end pro-abortion policies in the Commonwealth.

Speakers included Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Dr. Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia countered by calling abortion “essential health care” that should not “be politicized."

“Everyone should have the freedom and power to make decisions about their bodies, lives, and futures,” Jamie Lockhart with Parenthood Advocates of Virginia said.

Following the rally at the Virginia State Capitol, a march was held around Capitol Square closing off some streets in the area.

A permitted Capitol Square event Wednesday allows a march at noon from the Bell Tower to Grace Street, to Eighth, to Broad, to Old 14th, to Governor, to Bank and, finally, to 12th Street. There will be rolling road closures during the march. Please plan accordingly. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) April 26, 2022

