‘Hundreds’ apply after Chesterfield Schools boost bus driver pay

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Public Schools have received “hundreds” of applications after the county announced a higher salary and incentives to attract new bus drivers.

CCPS Director of Transportation Dr. J. Calvin Frye will provide an update on challenges and strategies during the nationwide driver shortage to the school board on Tuesday, according to a presentation posted on the school’s website.

Bus driver staffing remains at 75% to operate the 485 routes in the county. The school system said they would start the school year with about 100 bus drivers short.

The CBS 6 Problem Solvers have shared numerous stories from concerned parents since the first day of classes in Chesterfield on August 23.

Mike Karabinos and his family no longer rely on the bus system compared to years past.

“Because the way the busing system has been and a lot of the challenges they face with the bus driver shortage, I can’t depend on that bus to pick up my kids,” Karabinos explained. “My wife has been driving my son to school at 7 a.m., then leaving again at 8 a.m. to drive my daughter to school. We’ve been caught up in backups that have spilled out in the main road.”

Karabinos helped organize a “Ready to Learn: Chesterfield” rally ahead of Tuesday’s School Board meeting.

“We want what’s best for our kids. Everybody involved I think wants best for their kids,” he explained. “We support intelligent schooling. We support safe schooling. We support taking the proper precautions against the delta variant especially.”

Last month, the county announced pay increases for their school bus drivers from $17.21 an hour to $20.21 an hour with incentive bonuses for signing up.

The presentation showed the school system has received “hundreds of applications since compensation package was announced” and the number is “growing daily.”

CCPS also planned to reassign Central Office clerical staff to answer phones after parents told CBS 6 that their calls to the Transportation Department goes unanswered or returned.

A bus driver recruitment fair is scheduled at Manchester Middle from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on September 30.