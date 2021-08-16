Chesterfield short nearly 100 bus drivers before school start; 'Please drive your child to school'

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- Students in Chesterfield start school in one week, and the district is now asking parents to drive their kids to school due to a bus driver shortage.

Superintendent Merv Daugherty addressed the shortage in a message posted on the district's social media Sunday, stating the county is short approximately 100 bus drivers.

He said the biggest help would come from parents driving their children to and from school instead of relying on the school buses.

"98% of our students are coming back to school, and we're excited about them coming back, face-to-face instruction, but we're asking you to please drive your child to school," said Daughtery.

The county has held several bus driver fairs over the summer trying to hire more people.

Daugherty added if your child is signed up to ride a bus, you should check the parent portal to make sure transportation is lined up.

