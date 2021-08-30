Chesterfield school leaders plan announcement about bus issues

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- It's the second week of school for Chesterfield County, following a first week that saw many parents frustrated by a bus driver shortage -- a trend being seen nationwide.

Monday, school and county leaders are set to make what they call a major announcement on this issue.

The first week of school saw transportation issues of two kinds: a bus driver shortage led to drivers covering more routes and working longer hours, and parents reporting long wait times for their kids to be picked up or dropped off.

Superintendent Merv Daugherty issued an apology after the first few days of problems.

“I apologize to our families for the stress and frustration that these transportation problems have caused at the start of the school year,” he said in a statement posted on the school system's website Wednesday afternoon.

Chesterfield County Public Schools already offers the highest hourly rate among the four major school divisions in Central Virginia.

They also offer two bonuses of $500 throughout the year, and smaller ones for performance and attendance.

Meanwhile, Henrico County Schools announced last week they're offering bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 in hopes of attracting drivers.

Chesterfield said it was short around 100 bus drivers at last check.

Monday's announcement is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Career and Technical Center.