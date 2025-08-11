Police ID woman killed in Hull Street Road hit-and-run; 2 drivers arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers have been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield County that left a woman dead over the weekend.

According to police, Krystal T. Parker, 27, of Brunswick County, was crossing the 7100 block of Hull Street Road at around 2:10 a.m. Sunday when she was hit by four vehicles.



"The drivers of the first two striking vehicles fled the scene; the drivers of the second two striking vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with police," Chesterfield police said in an update Monday.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the first vehicle to hit Parker was driven by Karen G. Palma Martinez, 27, was stopped by police in the area of Hull Street Road and Mockingbird Lane. The second vehicle, according to police, was driven by Kevin C. Bingham, 33, and was found at a gas station in the area of Hull Street and Fordham roads.

Both Bingham and Martinez were found to be intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said. They both are charged with driving under the influence and felony hit and run.

Palma Martinez was released from the Chesterfield County Jail on bond on Sunday and Bingham was released on bond on Monday.

"Police continue their investigation into this crash and additional charges are possible," the news release reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

