Richmond promises smoother, safer Hull Street but drivers face months of closures and detours

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond is promising a smoother and safer Hull Street, but drivers will have to deal with months of road closures and detours.

Richmond is breaking the project into sections with the first, reconstruction along Hull Street between Cowardin Avenue and Belt Boulevard, scheduled to start in March. Richmond plans to rehab six sections of Hull Street between March and June.

The phases include:

Phase 1: Cowardin Avenue to W 21st Street

Phase 2: W 21st Street to Clopton Street

Phase 3: Clopton Street to Tynick Street

Phase 4: Tynick Street to E Broad Rock Boulevard

Phase 5: E Broad Rock Boulevard to E 34th Street

Phase 6: E 34th Street to Belt Boulevard

The work includes leveling out the pavement which should improve drainage and traffic.

"During reconstruction, each section will be fully closed to traffic to protect the safety of our construction crews and drivers," the City of Richmond said in a statement. "The phased approach allows crews to work efficiently while minimizing prolonged disruption to the entire corridor. It also allows each section to re-open after work is completed."

Once completed, a city spokesperson said the work should:

Reconstruct long-standing elevation inconsistencies by milling existing street to lower elevation, leveling, and reconstructing Hull Street sections

Reconfigure Hull Street from Clopton Street to the new James River Branch Trail based upon a 2020 roadway safety assessment to reduce speeding and enhance safety for people using the street

Provide safer crossings for people of all ages and abilities

Provide on-street parking

Reconfigure the street to provide dedicated left-turn lanes from Clopton Street to the James River Branch Trail

Adjust curb cuts and ADA ramps to match street grades, sidewalks, driveway entrances, and utility constraints

Improve drainage and reduce maintenance costs

Resurface the street and improve the markings

Improve corridor appearance and support local economic development

