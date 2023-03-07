Man killed in Hill Street shooting, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot and killed on Hull Street on Richmond's Southside on Monday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Sources said the shooting happened on 16th and Hull Street right outside a Family Dollar store.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, the sources said.

Monday night's shooting is the second homicide on Hull Street in just over 24 hours.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.