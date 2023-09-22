Watch Now
Hull Street crash leaves one person dead

Richmond Police.jpg
WTVR
Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 22, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department has confirmed that one person is dead in a crash that occurred on Hull Street.

The crash happened in the westbound lane of Hull Street Road and Arizona Drive in Richmond, just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

CBS 6 will continue to update you with any new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

