How you can help Hurricane Milton and Helene victims right now

RICHMOND, Va. -- As millions of Americans rebuild following a busy hurricane season, there are ways you can help those communities in need.

The Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company, is working with Scripps stations most affected by the recent hurricanes to identify local nonprofit organizations that can quickly provide aid to the communities most in need. Scan the QR code below or text SCRIPPS to 50155 to give.



Other ways to give:

Melissa Hetzler Burton, who runs the 10,000-member Facebook group Helping Each Other in RVA, is organizing a collection to assist those affected by the storms.

Virginia farmer Mark Hutchinson and other Virginia farmers have come together to donate and deliver more than 80,000 pounds of hay.

Governor Glenn Youngkin encouraged Virginians to support organizations like United Way Southwest and God's Pit Crew.

Theresa Welch and her nonprofit Ride on Cannon Foundation filled a 16-foot box truck with supplies to deliver to families recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Old Towne’s Alibi restaurant owner Kathleen McKay and others in the Tri-Cities created a convoy of help and supplies for storm victims.

Steve Bryant, who owns Wholesale Guitars on Hull Street Road, also organized a donation drive.

