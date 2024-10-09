She's using her 10,000-member Facebook group Helping Each Other in RVA to heal storm-impacted communities

RICHMOND, Va. -- People across Virginia and the United States are stepping up to support communities impacted by Hurricane Helene and those bracing for Hurricane Milton.

Melissa Hetzler Burton, who runs the 10,000-member Facebook group Helping Each Other in RVA, is organizing a collection to assist those affected by the storms.

"It’s hard to know what to even send [to Florida] because we don’t know what’s happened yet," she said. "I do a lot of homeless ministry, crisis pregnancy, transitioning from prison, addiction ministry, pretty much anything that’s emergency. So I had several people come to me and be like, 'Do you have any ins down there?'"

Burton’s efforts were aided when she learned her uncle had a connection to a crew headed to North Carolina.

WATCH: Volunteers share why they're working so hard to help Helene victims and 'bless Damascus'

Volunteers share why they're working so hard to help Helene victims and 'bless Damascus'

"I know a lot of people are being turned away that are trying to help but with it being the working crews and them taking in chainsaws and doing the work of putting the foundation back and getting people in, we’re allowed to send some of the things down in their trucks to get to the people in need," she explained.

She is collecting essential items such as clothes, water, diapers, and baby formula.

"None of the stores are open, all the supplies local ministries have down there are really struggling because they can’t get it either," Burton added.

These Virginia farmers are 'neighbors helping neighbors' after donating to North Carolina Helene victims

While her uncle will deliver some items to North Carolina this week, Burton plans to continue her collection efforts for those who may require assistance after Hurricane Milton and beyond.

"We’re always collecting for some kind of ministry around here," she said. "Your basic needs. You need water, you need food."

Reflecting on the devastation caused by the storms, Burton emphasized the importance of community support.

"My motto is 'connected communities cure' because in a month if somebody needs something I can be like, 'That's who you need to call.'"

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom and let us know.