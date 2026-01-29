Hopewell homeless shelter extends hours to 24/7 as winter storm approaches

HOPEWELL, Va. — With ice and snow still covering the ground and another winter storm expected in the coming days, a Hopewell homeless shelter has extended its operating hours to provide round-the-clock refuge from the deadly cold.

The Hope Center Shelter, operated by the City of Refuge nonprofit organization, typically runs from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. but has switched to 24-hour operations due to the extreme weather conditions.

The shelter is currently housing 34 people despite being designed for 27, according to Pastor Darrell Boggs. The overflow demonstrates the critical need during these frigid temperatures.

"I hate to see anyone outside in weather like this," Boggs said. "I know we're tight, we don't have a lot of space, but people have been really good and gracious in helping us bring things in to keep us going."

For Chris McCarthy, who is staying at the shelter, the facility provides essential protection from life-threatening conditions.

"When you're out on the streets, your main focus is survival, how am I going to make it one more night," McCarthy said. "Yeah, this shelter is a good place for people to go. I think it's an alternative to being out in the elements."

Each person at the shelter receives a bin for personal items and a locker to secure valuables. One woman, who asked not to be identified and has been staying there for three weeks, said the experience has been different from her expectations.

"Everybody has a different story on why they're here," she said.

The City of Refuge organization also provides hot meals to homeless individuals in Hopewell. Since April 2025, the group has served more than 5,000 hot meals on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at local churches.

"It's huge sometimes. I know for a while I was living off of like peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or Vienna sausages. So when you get a hot meal, it's different," the woman said.

The Hopewell community has responded generously to support the shelter's expanded operations, Boggs said.

"They've been gracious about making sure we have food and snacks and bottled water," Boggs said. "We put away bottled water like crazy.

Beyond providing immediate shelter and food, the organization works to help change lives. One young man currently staying at the shelter is working on his college degree, but needs a computer to continue his studies.

Despite the shelter being at capacity, Boggs remains concerned about those still living outdoors.

"We made efforts to find folks and bring them in early," Boggs said.

For McCarthy, staying at the shelter means giving back through volunteer work.

"I feel like I'm giving back. I feel like it's not about me, it's about helping somebody else," McCarthy said. "By coming here, that's certainly helping me — and I feel like I got to pay it forward."

The nonprofit faces challenges maintaining 24-hour operations and is seeking community support. They need donations, a freezer, volunteers to help with hot meals, and transportation assistance for shelter residents who need help getting to work.

