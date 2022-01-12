How Mega Mentors are helping Chesterfield students succeed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Mega Mentors is a Chesterfield non-profit organization working to is to make sure every child has a chance to succeed.

Working with children in 14 schools across the Chesterfield school district, Mega Mentors provide enhanced learning experiences and build bridges between students, teachers, and parents.

They focus on literacy at the elementary school level, mentoring at the middle school level, and career development at the high school level.

“It's investing in the future. And it was something that has been ingrained in me for years," Mega Mentor volunteer Gregory Hillman said about his desire to serve others. “We oftentimes talk about giving back, but it really is an opportunity to pay it forward. And that's what we're doing with the best and brightest of Chesterfield County.”

Mega Mentors is holding a fine arts benefit sale with the Black History Museum this week. They hope to raise $100,000 through the fundraiser.