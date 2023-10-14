How doing burpees is helping those with cancer

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- More than 75 people were in attendance for the fourth annual Burpees for Boobs breast cancer fundraiser today at the Endorphasm Gym in Midlothian.

Erica Porter is a former Women of Wrestling Champion and cancer survivor. She established the Endorphasm Foundation to provide free resources and movement classes for those diagnosed with cancer.

The donations from the event will help provide free resources and movement classes for those diagnosed with cancer and help fund certifications for their exercise cancer specialists.

"Every single dollar that is raised goes directly to impact the patients," Porter said. "So much of cancer foundations and cancer fundraising, it’s about research and development. I want to do something those that were diagnosed, living with and beyond cancer right now."

Exercise is associated with a lower risk for several types of cancer, including breast, prostate, colon, endometrium, and possibly pancreatic cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

Porter challenged participants to complete 500 burpees in one hour.

"That could be doing 10 burpees every minute for 50 minutes or you can do it as a tag team."

Porter wanted to bring something from her past to help those in the future.

"I always like to bring wrestling into it. It could be you or maybe four or your friends or colleagues or you and ten people break up the burpees and complete 100 each or 50 each."

You can make a donation and find more information about the Endorphasm Foundation at their website.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.