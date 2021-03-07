Hosting food drive on auto shop's first day was 'no-brainer,' manager says

ASHLAND, Va. -- The grand opening of a Central Virginia auto repair shop’s newest location featured a food collection drive to help people struggling to put food on the table.

Sweetie Boy Repair held the drive-thru collection Saturday at their new Ashland location on Air Park Road to benefit Moments of Hope Outreach and Ashland Christian Emergency Services.

The shop’s director of operations said the business wants to do their part to help neighbors who have fallen on hard times during the pandemic.

“Just from talking to the community, and the amount of members that these ministries and programs extend their services to, to provide with meals, seemed like a no-brainer on what was most needed right now,” Josh Adams, Sweetie Boy Repair’s Director of Operations, said.

Adams said the food drive felt fitting because the towing and repair business -- now with four locations -- was started as a way to provide charity and give back to others.