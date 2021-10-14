Horse dies after buggy crash on Virginia highway

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- Two people were seriously hurt and a horse was euthanized following a crash on a Virginia highway.

A 2015 Jeep Cherokee struck the back of a horse-drawn buggy on Route 3, near Route 614 (Folly Neck Road), in Richmond County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

"The investigation indicates that the buggy was traveling east in the right lane when it was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2015 Jeep Cherokee," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "There were two occupants in the one-horse buggy. Both were thrown from the vehicle when it was struck and suffered serious injuries. At the owner’s request, the horse was humanely euthanized due to the extent of the injuries it suffered in the crash."

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not hurt.

The crash was reported at about 5:44 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13.

The investigation into this crash is not yet complete.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.