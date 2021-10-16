Driver charged in buggy crash on Virginia highway

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. -- A 29-year-old man was charged in a wreck involving a horse-drawn buggy that seriously injured two people and forced the euthanization of a horse on a Virginia highway Wednesday evening.

A Jeep Cherokee struck the back of the horse-drawn buggy on Route 3, near Route 614 (Folly Neck Road), just before 5:45 p.m. in Richmond County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

The one-horse buggy was traveling east in the right lane when it was rear-ended by the Jeep, a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

The two people in the buggy were thrown from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries, according to troopers.

"At the owner’s request, the horse was humanely euthanized due to the extent of the injuries it suffered in the crash," troopers said.

The driver of the Jeep, Tracy L. Churchill of Farnham, was not hurt, according to troopers.

Churchill was charged with reckless driving, troopers said.

Officials said the buggy had lights and a placard.

The investigation into the crash is not yet complete, troopers said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.