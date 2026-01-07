Man in custody after 'violent domestic disturbance' leads to SWAT standoff in Hopewell, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A man is in custody after a standoff involving SWAT on Tuesday night in Hopewell.

A news release from the Hopewell Police Department says officers were called to the 3000 block of Sherwood Lane after reports of a "violent domestic disturbance."

Officers were told that a man, later identified as Richard Lynch Jr., was inside the home, had assaulted multiple people who lived there and possibly had a firearm.

Two women barricaded themselves in a bedroom while on the phone with 911, police said.

"During the emergency call, dispatchers overheard the suspect threatening to harm both women and immediately relayed this critical information to responding units."

Officers were able to safely evacuate the women. They both reported being assaulted.

Police said Lynch subsequently barricaded himself and refused to comply with law enforcement.

The Hopewell SWAT team was activated because of the "high-risk nature of the situation" and the threat of a firearm.

Tactical units released gas into the home and Lynch surrendered shortly after.

Lynch is charged with felony strangulation and two misdemeanors: domestic assault and simple assault.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call 804-541-2284. Tips can also be submitted through the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or by using the P3 app.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

