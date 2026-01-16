Raccoon in Hopewell tests positive for rabies

HOPEWELL, Va. — A raccoon found near Norton Street in Hopewell tested positive for rabies, according to the Crater Health District.

Animal owners in the area are encouraged to confirm that their pets' vaccinations are current, and report any stray animals. If you have information regarding this animal's exposure, such as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, or mouth, contact the Crater Health District Environmental Health Office at 804-863-1652.

Exposures include direct contact between your pet and the rabid raccoon.



The Hopewell Health Department recommends the following steps to prevent families and pets from being exposed to rabies:



Vaccinate all cats, dogs, and ferrets against rabies and keep them up to date.

Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs.

Report stray animals to your local animal control agency.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals or stray cats and dogs to visit your premises.

If you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, wash the wound(s) thoroughly with warm soapy water and contact animal control, your healthcare provider or the Crater Health District.

To report a stray or suspicious animal, contact Hopewell Animal Services Unit at (804) 541-2204.

If you have concerns about exposure to rabies, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

For more information on protecting your family from rabies, call 804-863-1652 or visit the VDH Rabies webpage.

