Hopewell postpones football game due to COVID concerns

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell High School postponed its football game scheduled for Friday night due to players having to quarantine. The school tweeted on Friday afternoon that a large number of players had to quarantine as of 1 p.m. on Friday.

Hopewell was scheduled to play the Varina Blue Devils in the CBS 6 Final Score Friday Game of the Week.

Hopewell High School ranked #6 in the pre-season CBS 6/910 The Fan Coaches Poll.

The game will be played on September 7 at 7 p.m.

The school district said that any tickets purchased for Friday night's game will be accepted on September 7.

Hopewell's school year began on July 26 and was one of the first Central Virginia school systems to have students return to class.

Since the beginning of the academic year, parents have expressed concerns about rising coronavirus cases. Last week, Hopewell canceled a school day due to a COVID-related staffing shortage.