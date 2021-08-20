Hopewell Schools to be closed Friday due to staffing shortage

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell City Public Schools announced Thursday night that both in-person and virtual learning would be canceled on Friday due to a staffing shortage.

The day is still considered a workday for all staff members and all employees should report to buildings at their regular time.

"We are evaluating all aspects of our plans and procedures as we are in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health. We will provide an additional update tomorrow," the school district said in a Facebook post. "Our goal continues to be to provide in-person instruction in a way that we maximize health and safety."

According to Hopewell School's COVID-19 dashboard, the school system currently has 77 positive coronavirus cases. Of those cases, 11 are staff members.

Hopewell's school year began on July 26 and was one of the first Central Virginia school systems to have students return to school. Since the beginning of the academic year, parents have expressed concerns about rising coronavirus cases.