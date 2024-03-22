He helped one Virginia city implement a new crime-fighting strategy. Violent crime dropped by 33%.

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Violent crime in the city of Hopewell, Virginia dropped 33% in 2023 compared to the year before.

Hopewell is one of 13 Virginia cities and counties taking part in the Virginia Attorney General's Operation Ceasefire program.

The program works to reduce violent crime by prosecuting repeat violent offenders and using targeted intervention efforts.

While violent crime dropped in 12 of the 13 locations, Hopewell had the largest decrease — 33%.

Maurice Washington, one of the violence prevention coordinators implementing the program in Hopewell, said he was thrilled to see Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares recognized Hopewell’s efforts at an event this week.

Hopewell's approach to the program, which began last summer, differs from some of the other cities.

Hopewell tasked the nonprofit REAL Life to work with Hopewell Police to implement a group violence intervention model called Project Safe Alive and Free.

Police use crime data to identify people who they believe could be shot or could shoot other people. Washington and a team then carry out the prevention work

It can look like daily check-ins, connecting people to resources, peace walks, serious conversations at people's homes with community leaders, and more.

“I let them know... that they could be locked up soon or worse," he said. "Also we are giving them chances to do something different and I’m able to show them how I changed my life around."

Washington said intervention changed his life.

“When police came to speak with me after my friend was murdered I sat back and wondered I need someone to talk to and no one was there," Washington said. “I was traumatized and no one came to talk to me and ask me if I’m okay.”

Petersburg and Richmond are also participating in Operation Ceasefire. Those cities have not yet adopted the same prevention program through REAL Life.

REAL Life said it was in the planning phases with Petersburg and RRHA in Richmond and hopes to launch this summer.

“This right here is helping people change not only keeping people out of jail but changing their lives around to better citizens and neighbors,” Washington said.

It’s work Washington looks forward to continuing to carry out in Hopewell and help to make happen in other Central Virginia cities.

“Building the relationships I’ve been building and changing lives for the better brings me a lot of joy,” he said.

