How Hopewell plans to curb violence in the city: 'We can't start too soon'

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Hopewell leaders are sharing new details about a program aimed at halting crime in the city.

The national program, called Operation Ceasefire, was voted on by the Hopewell City Council in January as one of many tactics to try and combat growing crime. Operation Ceasefire is partnering with a local program called REAL Life and focuses on group violence intervention.

Officials say the program will warn people who are most likely to be involved in shootings that gun violence won't be tolerated. The program would give offenders the chance to accept resources and support. If not, they will face legal action.

“We can’t start too soon there is no such thing because lives are being lost,” said Sara Scarbrough, the founder and director for REAL Life based out of Richmond.

Scarbrough's organization received two grants from the Department of Criminal Justice Services and one from Project Safe Neighborhoods under the U.S. Attorney's Office to deploy the program. The program will be called Project Safe, Alive and Free (SAF).

“It’s not a lock them up and throw away the key. It’s the exact opposite not only are you telling people you’ve got to stop right now you are providing them opportunities and you are providing them a means to stop,” Scarbrough said.

Maurice Washington, who is helping with the implementation of the program, said he wishes he had this opportunity when he was a witness to crimes in the past.

"A lot of people that want change when given the opportunity, they will take it,” Washington said.

Project SAF's goal is to be fully operational by June 1. Since getting the greenlight in January, they have fully secured funding and have gathered an executive board made up of lawmakers, city council members, city staff, the police chief, the sheriff, the school superintendent, the Commonwealth's Attorney and REAL Life staff.

The project is currently having Hopewell Police pull data for the in-depth problem analysis that will be done by the National Network of Safe Communities that created group violence intervention.

They said they are also developing three boards for day-to-day operations and they are actively preparing for training from the group intervention national office to happen in April.