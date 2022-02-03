Family, friends, and strangers honor slain Bridgewater College officers

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Jacob Painter remembers his uncle John as not only a relative, but also as a best friend.

“I grew up with him and dad. Just hunting, and fishing, and doing outdoor stuff," Jacob Painter said. “I started playing music three years ago. I had never picked up an instrument in my life. And he was my biggest fan.”

WTVR

Campus police officer John Painter, 55, and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson, 48, were shot and killed this week at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia. A former student was arrested and charged with their murders.

After he received a phone call that two campus officers were shot at Bridgewater, Jacob said his father called with the news that his uncle had died.

“I’ll never forget that phone call for the rest of my life," Jacob said.

On Thursday, Jacob was part of the Interstate 81 police procession that carried Painter and Jefferson's bodies from Roanoke to a funeral home in Harrisonburg. A crowd of first responders lined overpasses to pay tribute to the fallen officers.

WTVR

Back at Bridgewater College, a memorial to Painter and Jefferson grew.

“I just wanted to leave flowers for JJ and John and just always remind them if they're watching from above that we're all here with them," Dharakshan Shaikh, who said Jefferson was a regular customer at her job, said. “He was such a loving person. And he had the greatest personality.”

WTVR

Jefferson previously worked in the Shenandoah University Public Safety Department.

"He should be a symbol of what is good in this world," Shenandoah University president Tracy Fitzsimmons said. "He knew people. He knew their names. He knew their stories."

Fitzsimmons said during his time on campus, from 2012 to 2018, Jefferson built relationships with students and was committed to strengthening community policing.

"They saved all of our lives at Bridgewater, I mean, who knows? If they weren't there, what would have happened," Shaikh said.

"I'll guarantee in that situation they were not one time did their life cross in their mind," Jacob Painter added.