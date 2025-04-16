Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

'Remembering and honoring' lives lost 18 years after Virginia Tech shooting

Video from WDBJ. Thirty-two people were killed and 17 others were wounded after shooter Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on Virginia Tech's campus in 2007.
Virginia Tech Memorial
Posted

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Wednesday marked 18 years since the mass shooting at Virginia Tech that killed 32 people and left 17 others wounded when Seung-Hui Cho opened fire on campus in 2007.

"They ranged in age from 18 to 76 and represented a variety of academic areas and faith and ethnic groups. We hope that you are able to reflect on the tremendous promise each of them embodied for our world with creativity, intelligence, humility, and humanity," reads text on Virginia Tech's We Remember website.

A number of ceremonies over the weekend honored the victims. The annual 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance took place Saturday morning. That was followed by the Day of Remembrance Service at the War Memorial Chapel to honor the slain students and faculty.

Wednesday began with the lighting of a ceremonial candle at midnight followed by a wreath laying and a moment of silence at 9:43 a.m.

Additionally, Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags in the Commonwealth be flown at half-staff "in memory and respect of the 18th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting in which 32 people tragically lost their lives."

WATCH: Father of victim ‘frustrated’ 17 years after Virginia Tech massacre

Father of victim ‘frustrated’ 17 years after Virginia Tech massacre

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone