Honk for Hope: Michael & Son raises breast cancer awareness in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A sea of pink and plenty of honking filled I-95 near Cummings Drive Thursday morning as Michael & Son employees came together to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Technicians wore pink shirts and hats while waving to passing drivers, encouraging them to honk in support of the cause.

“Breast cancer awareness is definitely big here at Michael & Son,” said Gillian Higley, an electrical administrator with the company.

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The annual “Honk for Hope” event started 15 years ago as a tribute to company owner Basim Mansour’s mother, who died from breast cancer.

Since then, the tradition has brought employees and the community together to honor her memory and highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness and support.

“It's one of my favorite things where everybody can come together and just, like, enjoy each other, but also get the community involved and let them know what we're doing as well,” Higley said.

Michael & Son partners with Inova Peterson’s Life with Cancer, with a portion of the proceeds generated throughout October going to the organization.

Company employees say the cause reaches far beyond individual families.

“Breast cancer is one of those ones that it affects everybody,” said Bradley Beard, a comfort consultant with Michael & Son. “It doesn't matter where you come from, what walk of life, and so it's just a really good cause.”

Over the past 15 years, Michael & Son has raised $1 million for breast cancer awareness.

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