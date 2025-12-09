Home heating safety: Tips from Henrico Fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico Fire Department is urging residents to exercise caution when heating their homes as temperatures drop below freezing.

Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds says the safest way to heat your home is through the central heating unit. However, if you need to use a space heater, there are critical safety steps to follow.

"When it comes to the electric space heaters, the biggest thing I can tell you, and I can't stress to you enough, never use an extension cord," Reynolds said. "This is where we see these things melt on a regular basis because they are not designed for the electricity that flows through with an electric space heater. It just draws so much electricity. And then what compounds it is sometimes we see a daisy chain, an extension cord to an extension cord."

Reynolds emphasizes that heaters should be kept at least three feet away from drapes, furniture, Christmas trees or other flammable materials.

For those using fireplaces, make sure to remove any Christmas stockings or other items that can dry out and pose a fire risk.

Portable generators should be placed at least 20 feet from any window, door or vent and never used in your garage or home.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.