Holy Burger brings halal beef and signature sauces to Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A New York City hamburger joint is expanding to Henrico County, where its first Virginia location is set to open soon. Holy Burger, which features handcrafted hamburgers made from 100% halal beef and signature sauces, will open at 8300 Brook Road in a building that formerly housed a Wendy’s.

Holy Burger also offers vegetarian options, included plant-based patties. Halal beef adheres to Islamic dietary requirements because it comes from animals that were slaughtered humanely and includes no pork, alcohol or other forbidden substances (such as animal byproducts) as ingredients. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

