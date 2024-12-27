Holiday season poses risks for teen drivers; foundation offers tips for safer driving

RICHMOND, Va. — According to the CDC, teenagers aged 16 to 19 are at the highest risk for car crashes, with this age group being almost three times more likely to experience a fatal incident compared to others.

The National Road Safety Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting safe driving, emphasized that the holiday season is often the most dangerous time to be on the roads.

During this time, there tends to be an increase in drinking and driving, as well as speeding.

The foundation urges drivers — especially teens — to slow down, always wear a seat belt and never drive impaired.

"We lose about 41,000 people on our roads and highways every year nationwide in these fatal crashes are totally preventable. It's something we need to take seriously," the foundation stated.

For parents looking for guidance on how to discuss safe driving with their teens, the National Road Safety Foundation has tips available. Click here for the group's Passport to Safe Driving, which includes suggestions about:



Speed Limits

Cannabis Impairment

Respect the Roundabout

Manage the Merge

Pass on Passengers

Weather the Weather

Tailgating

Driving at Night

Left Turns

Blind Spots

GDL

Driving Schools

Passenger Empowerment

