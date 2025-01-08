Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Teenage girl shot in Hillside Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

https://cms.uplynk.com/static/cms/clipping/dist/index.html?asset=358fee42261f4b9886e34ef3a1399d8a#
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage girl was shot in Hillside Court on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avnue.

The victim was shot in the arm. Sources said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Information has not been released on any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone