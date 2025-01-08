Teenage girl shot in Hillside Court, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — A teenage girl was shot in Hillside Court on Wednesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Glenfield Avnue.

The victim was shot in the arm. Sources said her injuries are not life-threatening.

Information has not been released on any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

